Picturing Canterbury: Owen Crump and Santa Bear

A child, Owen Crump, getting a hug and a toy Santa Bear from Farmers Department Store during a visit by Santa Bear to the children's ward at Christchurch Hospital. 25 November 1988.

Farmers first introduced the Santa Bear in 1987, each year changing the outfit of the bear. Outfits for the bears have included "fireman outfits, rugby gear and pink tutus".

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. It is viewable on the ground floor of Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, New Zealand or on the Mobile Discovery Wall. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

