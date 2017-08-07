Podcast – Human trafficking

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

One of the major human rights problems facing the world today, human trafficking is a growing - and worldwide - problem. Ralph Simpson from NZ-founded anti-trafficking organisation Nvader, Nikki Prendergast and Michelle Pratt, founders of NZ group Child Labor Free, and anti-trafficking researcher Christina Stringer (the Human Trafficking Research Coalition - ECPAT NZ, Hagar NZ, Stand Against Slavery, and The Préscha Initiative), join Sally to talk about the issue, and our responsibilities in this sphere.

Part I: What is human trafficking and who does it affect?

Part II: Scale of the problem; motivations for engaging in trafficking

Part III: Anti-trafficking measures; what success?; prosecutions, including 2016 prosecution in NZ

Part IV: Systems in place to protect victims; suggestions

