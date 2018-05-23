Podcast – Youth suicide

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand's only specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
The latest episode deals with youth suicide. New Zealand has high rates of youth suicide, especially among Māori and Pasifika populations.
- Part I: Sir Peter Gluckman (Prime Minister's Chief Science Advisor)
Youth suicide statistics in NZ and elsewhere; possible reasons; the importance of providing supportive contexts for young people.
- Parts II and III: Jackie Burrows and Tanith Petersen (He Waka Tapu) and Wesley Mauafu (PYLAT - Pacific Youth Leadership and Transformation). Possible reasons; situation among different ethnic groups; situation in post-earthquake Christchurch and Elements for youth suicide prevention initiatives - sport, music, support, etc.
Find out more
- Youth Suicide in New Zealand: a Discussion Paper [pdf] (from The Office of the Prime Minister's Chief Science Officer)
- Bros for Change
- Find titles about suicidal behaviour in youth, New Zealand
- Find titles about suicide prevention in New Zealand
- Find articles about youth suicide in New Zealand (access with your library card & password / PIN)
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.