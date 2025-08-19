Speak up – Kōrerotia podcast: Celebrating the Samoa Citizenship Act 2024 Amendment

by

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Guests Tofilau Nina Kirifi-Alai, Poalaga Selma Scott and Riki Welsh discuss campaigning for the 2024 Amendment to the Samoa Citizenship Act, which reinstated New Zealand citizenship for Samoans born during the period Samoa was a protectorate of New Zealand.

 

Find more in our collection

Catalogue record for A Canoe Before the WindCatalogue for No family is an islandCatalogue record for A new dawnCatalogue record for Tangata O Le Moana: New Zealand and the People of the PacificCatalogue record for Polynesian Panthers: Pacific Protest and Affirmative Action in Aotearoa New Zealand 1971-1981Catalogue record for A Niu Dawn: Creative Responses to the Dawn RaidsCatalogue record for Mau: Samoa's Struggle Against New Zealand Oppression

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

