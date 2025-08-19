Speak up – Kōrerotia podcast: Celebrating the Samoa Citizenship Act 2024 Amendment

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Guests Tofilau Nina Kirifi-Alai, Poalaga Selma Scott and Riki Welsh discuss campaigning for the 2024 Amendment to the Samoa Citizenship Act, which reinstated New Zealand citizenship for Samoans born during the period Samoa was a protectorate of New Zealand.
Find more in our collection
Read
- titles about Samoan people in New Zealand
- Dawn Raids Reading: Pacific Underground at 30 – WORD Christchurch 2024 post
- Podcast - Apologising for the Dawn Raids
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.
