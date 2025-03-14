Puppets and Storytelling fun for kids

Are you looking for something fun to do with your children this autumn? Two fun global celebration days fall in March: World Storytelling Day on 20 March 2025 and World Puppetry Day on 21 March 2025.

Let's celebrate and revitalise the long-standing oral storytelling and puppetry traditions with engaging library resources and programmes.

Oral storytelling is important for both societies and individuals. In prehistorical times, it helped transmit knowledge and cultural values across generations. Nowadays, it enables individuals to communicate meanings and emotions and make connections with each other.

It is beneficial for children to develop storytelling skills during their formative years as these skills can be valuable in their studies and future careers. The list of books below offers some ideas on how to help your children build these skills.

Puppets in different forms have existed in nearly every culture and have been used for diverse purposes throughout human history. Their use in storytelling is one of the most loved areas, particularly appealing to children. If you would like to appreciate the art form and make puppets yourself, the list below will provide you with useful guidelines.

What stories should we select for storytelling? Children's classics, fairy tales, legends, and fables are excellent resources. Reading and retelling classics is entertaining and helpful for children to develop literacy, gain cultural values, and deepen their understanding of various human experiences. The library has children's classics from around the world.

Puppet shows and events at libraries

こんにちは! Come and join us for a special Storytimes with traditional Japanese folktales performed by Japanese Shadow Puppet Group OHiSAMA.

Hear Alison Chick bring stories alive to celebrate our amazing seabirds. Alison is a volunteer educator at the South Island Wildlife Hospital. The event will also feature songs, a puppet show and a craft activity.

If you and your children would like to see how puppets, storytelling, and children's classics come together in a fun and educational way, book in for our workshop for children aged 8 to 12 years old to retell classics in a professional puppet theatre using self-made puppets.

