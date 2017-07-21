Remembering our most colourful author: Margaret Mahy

23 July marks the 5th anniversary of the passing of one of Christchurch's most famous locals, Margaret Mahy.

One of New Zealand's most prolific writers for children and young adults, Margaret's writing has touched lives over many generations. Her stories and poems are full of magic and fun with a moral tale in the weaving.

Many of her tales have been brought to the the screen. The Changeover, filmed locally, will be released on film on 28 September 2017.

It's hard to pick a favourite. Down the Back of the Chair comes to mind, followed closely by The Great White Man Eating Shark. Kaitangata Twitch and Maddigan's Quest are a great stories for Young Adults, both made into TV Series.

Margaret Mahy has been an inspiration to writers. She established a retreat for authors in Governor's Bay, and in her video A Tall Long Faced Tale she tells how publishers would often ask her to rewrite a story up to eleven times! Take note.

The Margaret Mahy Family Playground on 177 Armagh Street won an NZILA Award of Excellence for 2017.

I was lucky enough to meet Margaret at the 100th anniversary of the New Zealand School Journal. There she was, in her famous rainbow wig, for all the world holding court at the National Library of Wellington. She signed my journal. I'll never forget it.

More information:

Use your library card number and password to access articles on Margaret Mahy:

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation