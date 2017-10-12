Start your Chinese learning with nursery rhymes

Nursery rhymes are easy to remember, short to sing and have fun actions! So, in preparation for New Zealand Chinese Language Week (16-22 October) why not start your Chinese learning with Chinese nursery rhymes? Here are some easy Chinese nursery rhymes you can try. The best part is that you don’t have to worry about the different tones in Chinese. Try to match the tune.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Twinkle, twinkle, little star

How I wonder what you are

Up above the world so high

Like a diamond in the sky

Twinkle, twinkle, little star

How I wonder what you are

小星星

xiǎo xīng xīng

一闪一闪亮晶晶

yì shǎn yì shǎn liàng jīng jīng

满天都是小星星

mǎn tiān dōu shì xiǎo xīng xīng

挂在天空放光明

guà zài tiān kōng fàng guāng míng

好像許多小眼睛

hǎo xiàng xǔ duō xiǎo yǎn jīng

一闪一闪亮晶晶

yì shǎn yì shǎn liàng jīng jīng

满天都是小星星

mǎn tiān dōu shì xiǎo xīng xīng

Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes

Head, shoulders, knees and toes,

Knees and toes, knees and toes,

Head, shoulders, knees and toes,

Eyes, ears, mouth and nose.

頭兒，肩膀，膝，腳趾

tóu ér jiān bǎng xī jiǎo zhǐ

膝，腳趾 膝，腳趾

xī jiǎo zhǐ, xī jiǎo zhǐ

頭兒，肩膀，膝，腳趾

tóu ér jiān bǎng xī jiǎo zhǐ

眼，耳，鼻和口

yǎn，ěr，bí hé kǒu

Numbers

1, 2, 3

yī èr sān

4, 5, 6

sì wǔ liù

7, 8, 9

qī bā jiǔ

10

shí

(repeat backwards)

Christchurch City Libraries have a good range of Chinese learning materials as well as the eResources Mango Languages and Rosetta Stone.

Come join our New Zealand Chinese Language Week Celebration in the libraries from October 15th to 22nd.

If you would like to learn more Chinese nursery rhymes, do check out the Bilingual Babytimes every Tuesday at 11am in Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre.

Anita

Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre