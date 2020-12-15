Christmas Wrapping at Tūranga

We wrapped around the Christmas tree and brought a little festive magic to the facilitation space at Tūranga. It was a relaxed and quiet Saturday, filled with classic Christmas carols and we even got a fire going (digitally, on the Ricoh screen). This made for a very cosy and Christmassy backdrop to learning and practicing gift-wrapping, bow-tying, and furoshiki (風呂敷, the Japanese method of wrapping with fabric).

A few people came in just to have a quick look, while others were excited to learn how to tie their own bows from scratch (like the purple one above), or how to be more environmentally friendly and eco-conscious by wrapping with fabric. We used empty boxes and other items lying around to practice our wrapping and bows, and I even learned how to make an origami butterfly in the process (turns out our lovely purple bow-tier is skilled in origami!).

Couldn't make it to the event, but still keen to try some of the techniques we used? Check out these titles to try it at home:

Furoshiki Handobukku

A really great bilingual (Japanese and English) handbook on furoshiki methods, complete with picture tutorials similar to origami books. A must-use resource for fabric gift-wrapping.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1164909037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Gift Wrap Green<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">, opens a new window</span></a>

A new book solely focused on eco-friendly gift-wrapping, from the paper (or alternative) materials, bows and how to tie them, and little natural accessories you can add.

For more gift wrapping tips, there are DIY gift wrap sessions at libraries that show kids how to design and print gift wrap for Christmas (or any time). Finish it off with a perfect pompom!

Photos from the Event

