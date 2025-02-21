Summertime Reading Challenge 2024 / 2025 winners

Thanks to everyone who entered the Summertime Reading Challenge this year. We had 1321 entries!

Winners and Prizes

Congratulations to our lucky winners. Ruby Wilkinson, Upper Riccarton Library, won the $300 bike voucher prize.

More winners

Prizes included:

Vouchers from Scorpio Books

Orana Park family passes

Airforce Museum experience vouchers

Pool passes

and small prize bundles

The winners of these prizes are:

Beth McLaighlin, Matatiki Hornby Centre

Mason Brittain, Linwood Library

Luana Caldwell, Redwood Library

Isabel Thompson, Linwood Library

Amelia Hylands, Tūranga

Lauren Scott, Matatiki Hornby Centre

Maya Naik, Redwood Library

Isla, Papanui Library

Lauren Scott, Shirley Library

OnYoo Seo, Redwood Library

Will Shadbolt, Tūranga

Angus, Redwood Library

Addison, Spreydon Library

Mathias Hsieh, Redwood Library

Gil Moulton, Matatiki Hornby Centre

George Sutherland, Redwood Library

Paige Legge, Matatiki Hornby Centre

Lenny, Redwood Library

Cooper Becker, Redwood Library

Mya Knappstein, Matatiki Hornby Centre

Sophie, South Library

Tessa May, Tūranga

Robbie, Redwood Library

Jack Gregory, Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library and Community Centre

Ruth Pudney, Tūranga and Upper Riccarton Library

Kin, Tūranga

Isla Mckinnon, Papanui Library

Willow Brock, Lyttelton Library

James Eastmure, South Library

Felix Hamilton, Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre

Eddie, Spreydon Library

Banjo, Linwood Library

Mila, Diamond Harbour Library

Riley, Papanui Library

Toby Rose, Redwood Library

Isabelle, Matatiki Hornby Centre

Beau, Linwood Library

Jasper Harman, Matuku Takotako Sumner Centre

Malachi Tscherry, Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre

Kuini, Fendalton Library

Georgia Sargent, Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library and Community Centre

Phoebe Hagen, Papanui Library

Clark Jeffrey, Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre

Ryber Rupere, Linwood Library

Luciana Smith, Linwood Library

Elisa Croze, Tūranga

Arthur Winter, Tūranga

Cody Legge, Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre

Deacon, Matatiki Hornby Centre

Lily Sargent, Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library and Community Centre

Rory Harrison, Tūranga

School prizes

Sumner School – Framed print of Gavin Bishop’s classic illustration from The Three Little Pigs / Ngā poaka e toru

Linwood Primary School – Book bundle

Chisnallwood Intermediate School – Book bundle

Thanks to our sponsors and supporters: