Summertime Reading Challenge 2024 / 2025 winners

Thanks to everyone who entered the Summertime Reading Challenge this year. We had 1321 entries!
Winners and Prizes
Congratulations to our lucky winners. Ruby Wilkinson, Upper Riccarton Library, won the $300 bike voucher prize.
More winners
Prizes included:
- Vouchers from Scorpio Books
- Orana Park family passes
- Airforce Museum experience vouchers
- Pool passes
- and small prize bundles
The winners of these prizes are:
- Beth McLaighlin, Matatiki Hornby Centre
- Mason Brittain, Linwood Library
- Luana Caldwell, Redwood Library
- Isabel Thompson, Linwood Library
- Amelia Hylands, Tūranga
- Lauren Scott, Matatiki Hornby Centre
- Maya Naik, Redwood Library
- Isla, Papanui Library
- Lauren Scott, Shirley Library
- OnYoo Seo, Redwood Library
- Will Shadbolt, Tūranga
- Angus, Redwood Library
- Addison, Spreydon Library
- Mathias Hsieh, Redwood Library
- Gil Moulton, Matatiki Hornby Centre
- George Sutherland, Redwood Library
- Paige Legge, Matatiki Hornby Centre
- Lenny, Redwood Library
- Cooper Becker, Redwood Library
- Mya Knappstein, Matatiki Hornby Centre
- Sophie, South Library
- Tessa May, Tūranga
- Robbie, Redwood Library
- Jack Gregory, Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library and Community Centre
- Ruth Pudney, Tūranga and Upper Riccarton Library
- Kin, Tūranga
- Isla Mckinnon, Papanui Library
- Willow Brock, Lyttelton Library
- James Eastmure, South Library
- Felix Hamilton, Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre
- Eddie, Spreydon Library
- Banjo, Linwood Library
- Mila, Diamond Harbour Library
- Riley, Papanui Library
- Toby Rose, Redwood Library
- Isabelle, Matatiki Hornby Centre
- Beau, Linwood Library
- Jasper Harman, Matuku Takotako Sumner Centre
- Malachi Tscherry, Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre
- Kuini, Fendalton Library
- Georgia Sargent, Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library and Community Centre
- Phoebe Hagen, Papanui Library
- Clark Jeffrey, Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre
- Ryber Rupere, Linwood Library
- Luciana Smith, Linwood Library
- Elisa Croze, Tūranga
- Arthur Winter, Tūranga
- Cody Legge, Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre
- Deacon, Matatiki Hornby Centre
- Lily Sargent, Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library and Community Centre
- Rory Harrison, Tūranga
School prizes
- Sumner School – Framed print of Gavin Bishop’s classic illustration from The Three Little Pigs / Ngā poaka e toru
- Linwood Primary School – Book bundle
- Chisnallwood Intermediate School – Book bundle
Sponsors
Thanks to our sponsors and supporters:
Add a comment to: Summertime Reading Challenge 2024 / 2025 winners