Events for tamariki at WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

Books come alive!

Saturday 9 August, 10.30am to 2.30pm

Te Ara Ātea, 56 Tennyson Street, Rolleston



Grown-ups, bring your tamariki along to Te Ara Ātea in Rolleston to meet five authors and illustrators nominated for the 2025 New Zealand Book Awards! There's something for tamariki of all ages, including colouring and craft activities all day, storytime and singing with Juliette MacIver (best for ages 0-7), book reading, bird song and craft with Kiri Lightfoot (best for ages 4-8), and learning how to make and publish a book with David Riley (best for ages 7-12). This will be a popular event and registrations are recommended to make sure you get a spot. Check out the WORD website for session info and to book.

10.30am – 11am: Juliette MacIver!

Join for a special story time with singing and clowning around with Juliette MacIver, writer of over 20 children’s books including Marmaduke Duck and the Marmalade Jam, That’s Not a Hippopotamus!, and her two latest, The Grizzled Grist Does not Exist and Duck Goes Meow. Best for ages: 0 – 7 and their grown-ups.

11.15am – 11.45am: Rachel Clare!

How great is playing outside? Rachel Clare brings nature inside with her book Play Wild which is full of fun activities. Come and forage for special treasures to make a nature wristband with and hear other cool ideas to celebrate te taiao / our natural world. Best for ages: 4 – 10 and their grown-ups.

12.00pm – 12.30pm : Kiri Lightfoot!

As the sun sets, which creatures come to life as others drift to sleep? What goes on in the forest under cover of darkness? Join Kiri Lightfoot, listen to her brand new book Te Ngahere i te Pō / The Forest at Night and explore the hidden world of nocturnal creatures in Aotearoa New Zealand’s bush. Listen to some bird song and make your very own Ruru. Best for ages: 4 – 8 and their grown-ups.

12.45pm – 1.15pm: David Riley!

David Riley writes books about his favourite sports people. His new book Black Magic looks at our sports uniforms with silver ferns that are worn by Aotearoa’s teams. In this session he wants to help you make and publish your own book! So get thinking, what sports do you love and who is your favourite sporting hero and why? Best for ages: 7 – 12 and their grown-ups. This is for all tamariki, but is especially inspiring for boys.

1.30pm-2pm: Rachael King!

Come join our band and celebrate Rachael’s awesome book series Violet and the Velvets, about tween Violet and her ragtag group of friends who love music, mystery and adventures. Expect music and fun! Best for ages 8 – 14 and their grown-ups.

Supported by Selwyn District Council and the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults.

Storywalk

Saturday 30 August, 11am to 12noon

Tākaro ā Poi Margaret Mahy Playground, Free



Our Tūranga Children's Librarians love being set free to bring stories to the city! Join them for a storytelling walk through Tākaro ā Poi Margaret Mahy Playground, create some craft together, and stay for a play. If you'd like to stock up on library books (or play with some Lego) Tūranga is just around the corner! Make a day of it and stick around until after lunch for Loopy Tunes' Rangatahi Boogie, just across the road at the band rotunda. This special storywalk is free, but registration is encouraged.

Rangatahi Boogie

Saturday 30 August, 2pm to 3pm

Edmonds Band Rotunda, Cambridge Terrace



Join Ōtautahi superstars Loopy Tunes for Saturday afternoon waiata in the Edmonds Band Rotunda beside the Ōtākaro Avon River in the central city. Sing along with Siu and Leah and have a kanikani with the whole whānau. Near to both Tākaro ā Poi Margaret Mahy Playground and Tūranga library, this will be an awesome day out!

There's also a special event celebrating a local legend of books for children.

Gavin Bishop: Legend of Children's literature

Saturday 30 August, 10.30am to 11.30am

Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū



Gavin Bishop is a multi-award-winning household name for generations of Kiwi families. Beloved Ōtautahi Christchurch author and illustrator Gavin Bishop (Tainui, Ngāti Awa) ONZM has a long and dazzling career of bringing history and imagination to life on the page, and he joins Morrin Rout for a conversation about his life and work.

