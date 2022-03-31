Teethlikescrewdrivers poster bollard paste-up: Picturing Canterbury

A paste-up work by Teethlikescrewdrivers, featuring pencils collaged on a Phantom Billstickers poster bollard on Manchester Street. Located near the intersection with High Street and taken looking north towards Cashel Street. The work is part of the Paste-up Project, a collaboration between Phantom Billstickers, Watch This Space and Christchurch based paste-up and poster artists.

Do you have any memories of Phantom Billstickers? Register on Canterbury Stories and let us know.

Do you have any photographs of material from Phantom Billstickers? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

Canterbury Stories is our digital heritage repository for collecting and presenting online collections from our digitised archives, publications, photographs and community. Canterbury Stories includes material from Photo Hunts, exhibitions on Christchurch places and themes, sets of images, as well as a growing collection of archive and published material.

More information