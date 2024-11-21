Radio New Zealand, The Coffee Smiths, and a bottle store in Kent House on Durham Street North. 26 September 2009.
Share your memories of The Coffee Smiths on Durham Street North. Register on Canterbury Stories.
Do you have any photographs of The Coffee Smiths? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.
Explore local images and share your photos
- Visit the Discovery Wall and upload your images
- Explore Canterbury Stories
- View more Picturing Canterbury posts
Add a comment to: The Coffee Smiths at Kent House: Picturing Canterbury