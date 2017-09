The Mud Club: Gardening eBooks

List created by ChristchurchLib



Gardening inspiration to get you back in the garden this spring. A selection of gardening themed eBooks from container gardening to landscaping, organic gardening and even gardening for kids.

On Guerrilla Gardening

Gardening Lab for Kids

Greenhouse Gardening

Organic Gardening for Dummies

Container Gardening for All Seasons

Gardening at Longmeadow

Kids' Container Gardening

Indoor Gardening the Organic Way

How to Create A New Vegetable Garden

Organic Composting Handbook

Groundbreaking Food Gardens

My Tiny Veg Plot

Eat your Greens

Food Grown Right, in your Backyard

Homegrown Herb Garden

To celebrate the season of growing and greenery, in September we are hosting seed swaps. Bring in your leftover seeds to Lyttelton, Spreydon, South, Hornby or Akaroa Library and we’ll put them out to share. Find out more.

See also some excellent gardening eMagazines.