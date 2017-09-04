The Mud Club: Gardening eBooks

The Mud Club: Gardening eBooks

List created by ChristchurchLib

Gardening inspiration to get you back in the garden this spring. A selection of gardening themed eBooks from container gardening to landscaping, organic gardening and even gardening for kids.

View Full List »

To celebrate the season of growing and greenery, in September we are hosting seed swaps. Bring in your leftover seeds to Lyttelton, Spreydon, South, Hornby or Akaroa Library and we’ll put them out to share. Find out more.
See also some excellent gardening eMagazines

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries