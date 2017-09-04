The Mud Club: Gardening eBooks

List created by ChristchurchLib



Gardening inspiration to get you back in the garden this spring. A selection of gardening themed eBooks from container gardening to landscaping, organic gardening and even gardening for kids.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/856792037">On Guerrilla Gardening</a>

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/875504037">Gardening Lab for Kids</a>

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/954780037">Greenhouse Gardening</a>

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/856281037">Organic Gardening for Dummies</a>

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/790595037">Container Gardening for All Seasons</a>

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/984677037">Gardening at Longmeadow</a>

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/802392037">Kids' Container Gardening</a>

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/828134037">Indoor Gardening the Organic Way</a>

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/891286037">How to Create A New Vegetable Garden</a>

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/891477037">Organic Composting Handbook</a>

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/871382037">Groundbreaking Food Gardens</a>

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/905475037">My Tiny Veg Plot</a>

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/864506037">Eat your Greens</a>

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/885269037">Food Grown Right, in your Backyard</a>

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/883185037">Homegrown Herb Garden</a>

To celebrate the season of growing and greenery, in September we are hosting seed swaps. Bring in your leftover seeds to Lyttelton, Spreydon, South, Hornby or Akaroa Library and we’ll put them out to share. Find out more.

See also some excellent gardening eMagazines.