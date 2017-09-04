The Mud Club: Gardening eBooks
List created by ChristchurchLib
Gardening inspiration to get you back in the garden this spring. A selection of gardening themed eBooks from container gardening to landscaping, organic gardening and even gardening for kids.
To celebrate the season of growing and greenery, in September we are hosting seed swaps. Bring in your leftover seeds to Lyttelton, Spreydon, South, Hornby or Akaroa Library and we’ll put them out to share. Find out more.
See also some excellent gardening eMagazines.