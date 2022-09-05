Richmond Community Gardens – So Many Stories

"To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow" - Audrey Hepburn

Nestled between the expansive Avonside Red Zone and the stately Avebury House is a tranquil and verdant green space, packed full of native flora and thriving vegetable gardens. These are the Richmond Community Gardens, a fantastic initiative, with a kaupapa that focuses on food resilience, ecological restoration, and community engagement.

Christchurch City Libraries have been fortunate enough to enjoy an excellent relationship with the gardens, especially the nearby Te Kete Wānanga o Ōraka/Shirley Library.

This month, our So Many Stories team took a tour of the gardens and spoke with their coordinator, Cathy, about what we've worked on together and what the future holds, including:

Our shared successes during Matariki and on summery Saturday mornings.

How to make the most of your greywater and how a chip packet could save your life!

What’s growing and what’s being left to seed over winter.

Which creatures aren’t welcome and why mushrooms definitely are.

Where an easily accessible seed library might be sprouting up soon!

Want to find out more or get involved? Tune in to the September episode of So Many Stories!

We also have a blossoming collection of images from the Richmond Community Garden over on Canterbury Stories, including some fresh snaps from our recent visit!

Chris Schuyt

Shirley Library