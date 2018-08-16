The Great Library Seed and Plant Swap 2018

Spring is on its way and to celebrate the season of growing and gardening we are hosting seed and plant swaps in the first half of September.
Bring in your extra seeds and small plants and we'll put them out to share.
We welcome vegetable, herb, flower, native, and heritage seeds. You can bring any spare potted-up seedlings. Seeds can be dropped in anytime before or during seed swap season, 1 - 15 September.
The Great Library Seed and Plant Swap: Where and when
- Lyttelton Library: Saturday 1 September to Saturday 8 September (All day)
- Shirley Library: Saturday 1 September to Friday 7 September (All day)
- Spreydon Library: Saturday 1 September (10am to 1pm)
- South Library: Saturday 1 September and Sunday 2 September (All day)
- New Brighton: Saturday 1 September (10am to 3pm)
- Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre: Sunday 2 September to Sunday 9 September (All day)
- Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre: Monday 3 September to Sunday 9 September (All day)
- Papanui Library: Friday 7 September and Saturday 8 September (All day)
- Linwood Library: Monday 10 September (All day)
- Akaroa Library: Monday 10 September (All day)
- Fendalton Library: Monday 10 September (1-3pm)
- Hornby Library: Monday 10 September (2-5pm)
- Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library and Community Centre: Thursday 13 September (All day)
- Parklands Library: Saturday 15 September (10am to 1pm)
Find out more
There are plenty more green-fingered resources at your libraries. Take a look at our page about gardens and gardening and explore the books, magazines, and eMagazines in our collection.