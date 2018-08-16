The Great Library Seed and Plant Swap 2018

Spring is on its way and to celebrate the season of growing and gardening we are hosting seed and plant swaps in the first half of September.

Bring in your extra seeds and small plants and we'll put them out to share.

We welcome vegetable, herb, flower, native, and heritage seeds. You can bring any spare potted-up seedlings. Seeds can be dropped in anytime before or during seed swap season, 1 - 15 September.

The Great Library Seed and Plant Swap: Where and when

There are plenty more green-fingered resources at your libraries. Take a look at our page about gardens and gardening and explore the books, magazines, and eMagazines in our collection. Or try:

