The Springboks arrived: 40 years ago this month

It is the 40th anniversary of the controversial and divisive 1981 Springbok rugby tour. The Christchurch Star newspaper were out documenting what was happening.



Protests and controversy about South Africa, race and sport had been around in varying degrees since 1921 but came to a head with the 1981 Springbok rugby tour. Protests had been held for months to try and prevent the Springbok team from South Africa arriving in New Zealand, but with no success. On the 19th of July, they arrived in Auckland to a New Zealand divided about mixing sports with politics and the Gleneagles Agreement. The Gleneagles Agreement aimed to 'discourage' sporting contact with South Africa who were operating under a system of racial segregation and discrimination called Apartheid. The Prime Minister Robert Muldoon signed the agreement in 1977 along with other Commonwealth Heads of Government.

Anti-tour protests continued during the 56 days that the Springboks were here. The first game against Poverty Bay in Gisborne on the 22nd July resulted in the 'Day of Shame' protests throughout the whole country. The protests in Christchurch escalated on the day of the first Test match against the All Blacks at Lancaster Park on the 15th August.

Explore the 1981 Springbok Rugby Tour, opens a new window items that we have in our collection.

These images are just some of thousands in the Christchurch Star Archive that we house and are working through to digitise and make accessible online. There are over 9,000 negatives and 5,500 prints to explore in this particular collection. We now have a total of over 30,500 items that you can explore in Canterbury Stories that include photographs, negatives and maps.

Find resources in our collection:

'The 1981 Springbok rugby tour', URL: https://nzhistory.govt.nz/culture/1981-springbok-tour, (Ministry for Culture and Heritage), updated 4-Feb-2020

