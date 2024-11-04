Tūranga Study Hall in November, and other study spaces at libraries

Are you looking for a place to study for exams? The Tūranga Study Hall is now open at Auaha Hīhī / Spark Place, on He Hononga | Connection, Ground floor from today Monday 4 November to Friday 15 November (Show Day). It's a good place to study, discuss, and prepare.
We’ve got:
- Powered tables
- A kitchenette (with free tea and coffee)
- Free Wi-Fi
- Chillout zones with cosy cushions
The Study Hall will be open all hours Tūranga is open:
See also:
Wāhi Mauritau / Quiet Place and Wāhi Rangahau / Study rooms
Some areas in Tūranga are set aside for reading and study.
The Quiet Place on Tūhuratanga | Discovery, Level 3 is for quiet reading and study. Please respect your fellow library users by keeping noise to a minimum in this area.
Small study rooms suitable for up to four people are also available opposite the Quiet Place on this floor, and on Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4. These study rooms include a wall-mounted whiteboard, and are not bookable but are provided on a first come, first served basis.
Studying at community libraries
- Our libraries are places for all ages to study and learn.
- Check Meeting rooms and bookable spaces in libraries.
