Tūranga Study Hall in November, and other study spaces at libraries

Are you looking for a place to study for exams? The Tūranga Study Hall is now open at Auaha Hīhī / Spark Place, on He Hononga | Connection, Ground floor from today Monday 4 November to Friday 15 November (Show Day). It's a good place to study, discuss, and prepare.

We’ve got:

  • Powered tables
  • A kitchenette (with free tea and coffee)
  • Free Wi-Fi
  • Chillout zones with cosy cushions 

The Study Hall will be open all hours Tūranga is open:

 

See also:

Wāhi Mauritau / Quiet Place and Wāhi Rangahau / Study rooms

Some areas in Tūranga are set aside for reading and study.

The Quiet Place on Tūhuratanga | Discovery, Level 3 is for quiet reading and study. Please respect your fellow library users by keeping noise to a minimum in this area.

Small study rooms suitable for up to four people are also available opposite the Quiet Place on this floor, and on Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4. These study rooms include a wall-mounted whiteboard, and are not bookable but are provided on a first come, first served basis. 

Studying at community libraries

More study resources

