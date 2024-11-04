Tūranga Study Hall in November, and other study spaces at libraries

Are you looking for a place to study for exams? The Tūranga Study Hall is now open at Auaha Hīhī / Spark Place, on He Hononga | Connection, Ground floor from today Monday 4 November to Friday 15 November (Show Day). It's a good place to study, discuss, and prepare.

We’ve got:

Powered tables

A kitchenette (with free tea and coffee)

Free Wi-Fi

Chillout zones with cosy cushions

The Study Hall will be open all hours Tūranga is open:

Tūranga 60 Cathedral Square

Wāhi Mauritau / Quiet Place and Wāhi Rangahau / Study rooms

Some areas in Tūranga are set aside for reading and study.

The Quiet Place on Tūhuratanga | Discovery, Level 3 is for quiet reading and study. Please respect your fellow library users by keeping noise to a minimum in this area.

Small study rooms suitable for up to four people are also available opposite the Quiet Place on this floor, and on Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4. These study rooms include a wall-mounted whiteboard, and are not bookable but are provided on a first come, first served basis.

Studying at community libraries

Our libraries are places for all ages to study and learn.

Check Meeting rooms and bookable spaces in libraries.

More study resources