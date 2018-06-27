A Matariki poem: Ururangi – Seventh born

Ururangi - Seventh Born

E Ururangi – Seventh born,

yonder in the heavens,

cloaked within your stardust korowai,

we see you, I see you...

amid your celestial whānau Matariki,

Ururangi, I entreat, throw off your cloak and shine brightly,

herald in the gentle winds,

so as we may rest and celebrate good fortune,

E Ururangi – Seventh born,

yonder in the heavens.

An original poem about Matariki that references one of the stars of the cluster, Ururangi - the star of the wind. The kaupapa (focus) for Matariki 2018 is sustainable natural resources of Matariki – Tupu-ā-nuku, Tupu-ā-rangi and Ururangi. These whetū (stars) are connected to food that is grown in the earth, food that comes from the sky, and the wind. It is essential for us to look after our Earth, and its natural resources, so that it can continue to sustain us.

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation