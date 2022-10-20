Protest on Colombo Street: Picturing Canterbury

Protest on Colombo Street by Glenn Coster. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-GlCo-Springbokprotest-0021A.

Stop the tour protest on Colombo Street. Protest marshalls are in the foreground. 22 July 1981.

