Wednesday 22 February 2017 – Earthquake Commemorations

The sixth anniversary of the 22 February 2011 quake is on this Wednesday 22 February. There are events on for the community to come together to reflect, and remember.

Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial Dedication and Civic Memorial Service

Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial will be unveiled on 22 February 2017 at a public event combining the Dedication of the Memorial and the 22 February Civic Commemoration Service.

Where: Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial, between the Montreal Street Bridge and Durham Street, Central City, Christchurch

When: Wednesday 22 February 2017, 12 noon to 2pm

Who: All welcome.

Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial will be a place for people to reflect on the devastating earthquakes that changed Canterbury and its communities forever, honouring those who lost their lives on 22 February 2011, acknowledging those who were seriously injured and everyone who helped in the rescue and recovery operation.

Information from Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial website.

River of Flowers Earthquake Commemorations on 22 February

River of Flowers will take place at sites along the waterway including:

Earthquake Memorial

Avon River bank cnr Oxford Terrace and Montreal Street.

O-Tautahi /The Bricks

Barbadoes Street bridge and diagonal adjoining riverbanks.

St Albans

St Albans Creek, ASB Park.

Wainoni/Avonside

Pre-Service at Methodist Church on Avonside Drive (opposite Porritt Park).

Moncks Bay

Yacht Club Car Park, Moncks Bay.

New Brighton

Owles Terrace Reserve.

River of Flowers Earthquake Commemorations provide people with a chance to be together across the city to commemorate the sixth anniversary of Canterbury's earthquakes. This ongoing partnership between Flourish-Inc-ChCh and Avon-Ōtākaro Network supports sites along Canterbury waterways and this year will be part of the unveiling of the National Earthquake Memorial.

Information from the River of Flowers page on Facebook.

Our community remember the 22 February 2011 earthquake in a number of ways - by visiting a particular place, or by having a moment of silence and remembrance. We share that reflection together, wherever we are.

