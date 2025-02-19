Saturday 22 February 2025 – Earthquake Commemorations

Saturday 22 February 2025 is the 14th anniversary of the 2011 quake. There are events taking place to commemorate those we lost; and places where the community can come to reflect and remember.

Civic service at Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial

The ceremony will take place at Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial on the banks of the Ōtākaro Avon River, at the corner of Cambridge Terrace and Montreal Street on Saturday. A minute of silence will be held at 12.51pm, and the names of the 185 people who lost their lives in the earthquake will be read aloud with the HMNZS Canterbury bell tolled with each name.

“Mayor Phil Mauger will lay a wreath at the Memorial Wall on behalf of the people of Christchurch, and the wider community will be invited to lay floral tributes after the ceremony concludes around 1.15pm,” says Christchurch City Council Manager Office of the Mayor and Civic Services Duncan Sandeman. “We welcome all who wish to attend to join as a community and reflect on the impact the destructive earthquakes have had on our city, and to remember those lives that were lost.”

Mr Sandeman urges residents to plan ahead when visiting the area, with central city road closures in place and crowds expected with other large-scale events underway at the same time.

More information at Civic service to mark quake anniversary, Newsline, 18 February 2025

Visit the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial website.

CTV Memorial

The Memorial on the former CTV site on the corner of Madras and Cashel Streets opened as a space for reflection and commemoration on 22 February 2018. 115 people lost their lives in the Canterbury Television (CTV) building.

Since the Ground Shook - Canterbury Stories exhibition

The Canterbury Stories exhibition Since the ground shook includes images, insights and experiences from that day and the times after.

Quake City

Cantabrians and visitors can mark the 14th anniversary of the 22 February 2011 earthquake with a visit to Quake City.