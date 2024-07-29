Discover Canterbury: Early Christchurch

Christchurch's story is a fascinating blend of rich Māori history and British tradition. Māori thrived in the area for centuries before European arrival.

In the mid-1800s, the Canterbury Association, a Church of England-backed group, set sail for New Zealand with a vision for a well-planned settlement. Their arrival in 1850 marked the beginning of Christchurch.

Just six years later, on 31 July 1856, Christchurch's status was elevated to an official city by royal charter. This prestigious title was bestowed upon it due to its designation as an Anglican bishopric, solidifying its position as the first established city in New Zealand. The arrival of the first bishop, Reverend Henry John Chitty Harper, further cemented the city's religious significance and paved the way for the construction of the iconic ChristChurch Cathedral, a lasting symbol of Christchurch's unique heritage.

Prospering as the South Island's largest city, today Christchurch is a vibrant hub pulsating with energy. Known as Ōtautahi in te reo Māori, it serves as the gateway to the island's many adventures. Christchurch boasts a population of nearly 400,000 within its city limits, with a wider metropolitan area exceeding half a million.

Below is a selection of images from the early days of Christchurch from Canterbury Stories.

