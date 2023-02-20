Wednesday 22 February 2023 – Earthquake Commemorations

Wednesday 22 February 2023 is the 12th anniversary of the 2011 quake. There are events to commemorate those we lost; and places where the community can come to reflect and remember.

Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial

A public service will take place at Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial on Wednesday to mark the 12th anniversary of the 22 February 2011 earthquake. Those who would like to attend should arrive by 12.45pm. The service will start with a minute silence at 12.51pm and the names of the 185 people who lost their lives will then be read aloud. As each name is read a replica of the ship’s bell for HMNZS Canterbury will be struck. Mayor Phil Mauger will say a few words before the St Peter’s choir sing three songs. The service will conclude with the Mayor, families and members of the public laying floral wreaths at the wall. Please note that no seating is provided.

(Information from Christchurch City Council)

Visit the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial website.

185 Chairs - Earthquake Remembrance Art Installation

Some people find this a place of contemplation and remembrance. The 185 chairs installation was created by artist Peter Majendie and is currently located at St Lukes, on the corner of Manchester and Kilmore Streets.

For the 12th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake, on Wednesday 22nd February at 7.30pm Global Voices, a local a cappella choir will be singing at the 185 Empty White Chairs Earthquake Remembrance Installation, corner of Manchester and Kilmore Streets. Everyone welcome. No charge. This will make it a special anniversary day.

(Information from the 185 White Chairs Facebook page)

Like the 185 chairs Facebook page.

CTV Memorial

The Memorial on the former CTV site on the corner of Madras and Cashel Streets opened as a space for reflection and commemoration on 22 February 2018. 115 people lost their lives in the Canterbury Television (CTV) building.

Quake City - Wednesday 22 February

Cantabrians and visitors can mark the 12th anniversary of the 22 February 2011 earthquake with a visit to Quake City.