What do you want to watch?

Looking for something to watch, or bored with your current viewing options? I have been delving into Access Video to find something for the whole family, and here are some of my top viewing picks.

If you like nature documentaries:

Especially the soothing tones of David Attenborough, am I right?

David Attenborough's Life of Mammals

Attenborough: 60 Years in the Wild

Sir David Attenborough has been at the forefront of natural history film making for over half a century, witnessing an unparalleled period of change in our planet’s history. In this unique and important series he delivers his testimony in a trio of spectacular films, focusing on three areas which have transformed most profoundly over his career: film making, science, and the environment. During his extraordinary career he has seen, first-hand, more of the natural world than anyone else, and witnessed how our remarkable planet has changed more rapidly and extensively than ever before.

If you like Jane Austen:

Emma I missed seeing the new version of this at the cinema but I quite enjoyed this one with Romola Garai, Michael Gambon and Jonny Lee Miller

Sense and Sensibility this is the same version that was on TV recently and you can stream it online, ad free.

For all those Harry Potter Fans:

Harry Potter JK Rowling

An episode from the series Game Changers, the original Bloomberg documentary series providing an insider's view on the business and media leaders who climbed to the top and changed our world.

Harry Potter: A History of Magic

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book, the British Library hosted exhibition of the real-life magical history behind JK Rowling's beloved classics. With exclusive access to a priceless collection of artifacts, take a tour around this mesmerizing show.

For kids (and their adults) who love David Walliams:

David Walliams books are very popular with the young and old alike and on Access Video these 2 great titles have been made into flims

If you're missing live performances:

Missing going out to concerts, like orchestra, opera or ballet? there are some great choices here.

BBC proms

Rigoletto - This is one of my favourite operas there are a couple of versions on Access Video but I chose this one because I watched this version on a live stream outside the Royal Opera House in London

If ballet is more your thing or if you have a budding ballerina in your house try this version of the Nutcracker as a family friendly watch. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker

Watch the Dickens:

If you want some more period drama another favourite is Charles Dickens and Access Video has some great options.