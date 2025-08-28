What should I expect? Book (Fight) Club: WORD Christchurch 2025

We all know the rules for Fight Club. ...

I haven’t actually seen Fight Club (I know, I know – I’ll add it to the list of other movies that everyone but me has seen), and I haven’t even read the Chuck Palahniuk novel it’s based on... But I still know that the first rule about Fight Club is that you don’t talk about it ...

Which means I really don’t know what to expect from El Jaguar’s Book (Fight) Club at WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 this weekend. There’s minimal information out there about exactly what this show is going to look like, and I love that this means I’ll just be able to go into it with no preconcieved ideas.

Now I’ll admit, I did do a little sleuthing – I am a librarian after all! – and this is what I have found out:

El Jaguar has made appearances at various Christchurch busking events over the past few years

as an ex-WWF wrestler he sports a fetching WWF wrestling costume

books will be discussed and pitted against each other

there is a separate Book (Fight) Club (Teen Edition) for all those great Young Adult books I love to read

Now, does this give me a clear idea of what I’ll be walking into? No, not really - maybe I’m imagining something like Top Trumps, crossed with the showmanship and drama of a wrestling match, crossed with some strong, robust book club conversations?

I’m really not sure ... but it’s that uncertainty that is making me extra curious to get along to it, and I cannot wait to see which titles get discussed!

Book (Fight) Club (Teen edition) Saturday 30 August 2pm to 3.30pm at the Cloisters Studio at The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora. Book your tickets now.

Book (Fight) Club Saturday 30 August 7pm and Sunday 31 August 7pm. Book your tickets now.

More WORD Christchurch