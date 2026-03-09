‘Armageddon’ in our Auahatanga – Creative Spaces: Get your cosplay on

Armageddon Expo is on at Te Pae Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 March 2026. Use our Auahatanga - Creative Spaces to help you finesse your Armageddon outfit. See some examples of what people have made.

Creative Times

Drop in and get making. Here are the Creative Times at our Auahatanga - Creative Spaces:

Sewing machines and overlockers

Construct your own projects from fabric using our sewing machines and overlockers.

Find out how and where you can use the sewing machines and overlockers

Embroidery machines

Construct your own projects and embellish with stitched designs using the embroidery machine.

Find out how and where you can use embroidery machines

3D printers

The libraries' 3D printers are another handy tool for costuming. You can design and print things like jewellery and costume accessories.

Find out how and where you can do 3D printing

Laser cutter

The laser cutter can cut and etch onto a range of different materials, making it easy to make and personalise your costume accessories.

Find out how and where you can do laser cutting

What about ...

Making badges

Show your fandom passion by making a badge

Direct to film printing

Print onto film, then transfer the print onto different materials

Direct to garment printing

You can create custom t-shirts, wall hangings, tote bags, and more.

Check our Auahatanga - Creative Spaces page and explore!

Armageddon Reading

Find books about Cosplay

(based on Renee's 2019 post ‘Armageddon’ at Tūranga: Tools for expo prep)