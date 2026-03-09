‘Armageddon’ in our Auahatanga – Creative Spaces: Get your cosplay on

Armageddon Expo is on at Te Pae Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 March 2026. Use our Auahatanga - Creative Spaces to help you finesse your Armageddon outfit. See some examples of what people have made.
Creative Times
Drop in and get making. Here are the Creative Times at our Auahatanga - Creative Spaces:
Sewing machines and overlockers
Construct your own projects from fabric using our sewing machines and overlockers.
Find out how and where you can use the sewing machines and overlockers
Embroidery machines
Construct your own projects and embellish with stitched designs using the embroidery machine.
Find out how and where you can use embroidery machines
3D printers
The libraries' 3D printers are another handy tool for costuming. You can design and print things like jewellery and costume accessories.
Find out how and where you can do 3D printing
Laser cutter
The laser cutter can cut and etch onto a range of different materials, making it easy to make and personalise your costume accessories.
Find out how and where you can do laser cutting
What about ...
Making badges
Show your fandom passion by making a badge
Direct to film printing
Print onto film, then transfer the print onto different materials
Direct to garment printing
You can create custom t-shirts, wall hangings, tote bags, and more.
Check our Auahatanga - Creative Spaces page and explore!
Armageddon Reading
Find books about Cosplay
