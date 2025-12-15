Celebrate International LEGO Day 2026 and Brick your Book at the Library

In conjunction with Imagination Station we invite you to Celebrate International Lego Day and Brick Your Book at the Library!

Have you ever wondered how your favourite book would look made from Lego? What if Alice had Adventures in Legoland? Is there Room for bricks on the Broom? Would Mowgli find the Bare Necessities in The Jungle Brick? Get the whānau together, use our Lego or yours to recreate a scene or character from your favourite book, and be in to WIN!

Want some inspiration? Check out the entries in last year's Brick your book competition, or one of our many Lego titles in our collection.

International Lego Day is Wednesday 28 January 2026.

Imagination Station at libraries: Monday 26 January - Tuesday 3 February

Mini Imagination Stations will be popping up at Libraries around town so come on down to build and play at:

Play with giant Lego at Redwood Library on 28 January.

Brick Your Book competition (Monday 26 January to Sunday 8 February 2026)

Enter using our online form for your chance to win cool Lego prizes.

This competition will be open for entries from 8am on 26 January to 5pm on 8 February 2026.

Terms and Conditions

Competition is open from Monday 26 January to Sunday 8 February 2026 5pm. Winners will be announced on the Christchurch City Libraries Facebook page, and website. Prize allocation is at the discretion of the Christchurch City Council. All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into. Entries must have all correct contact details completed on the entry form. Photos of the entries will become property of Christchurch City Libraries. LEGO®, DUPLO®, TECHNIC®, and MINDSTORMS® are trademarks of the LEGO Group, and use of these terms does not imply authorisation or endorsement of this event.

Last year's winners

Check out last year's winners and highly commended entries.

More LEGO