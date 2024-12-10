Day of Dragons at Shirley Library – 17 January 2025

Are you fascinated by dragons? Have you read a book about dragons or participated in any dragon-themed activities?

Dragons have captivated people across cultures, featuring prominently in ancient myths and legends, as well as in modern interpretations found in literature, art, and video games. To celebrate "Appreciate a Dragon Day", Shirley Library is hosting a variety of dragon-themed educational and recreational activities.

If you and your children are looking for some dragon-filled fun in this holiday season, explore the Day of Dragons programmes at Shirley library!

A full day of dragon fun on Friday 17 January 2025

Our full-day event runs from 10.30am to 5pm and features eight programmes designed to cater to people of all ages and diverse interests.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy this exciting variety of activities!

Take-home Activities

If you can’t make it on that day to participate in the activities, you’re welcome to join the following programmes instead

This colouring competition is designed for children and teens aged 5 to 16, offering a fun and creative activity during the holiday break. Participants can work at their own pace, as long as their entry is submitted to Shirley Library on time.

To enter, collect a Day of Dragons colouring sheet from Shirley library or download and print one using the link below. Colour your picture, write your contact details on the back of your entry, and return it to Shirley library by 5pm on Friday, 3 February. Winners will be notified by 17 February.

If you’re aged 5 to 12, pick up a dragon-themed story bag from Shirley library and join the fun!

Inside the bag, you’ll find books to read, materials for a craft project, and a book review form. Complete the craft and the book review form, then return them to Shirley library to receive a small gift. You’ll also have the chance for your craft to be displayed and to enter a prize draw. Prize winners will be chosen through a random lucky draw.

We wish you and your family a wonderful summer holiday!

We look forward to seeing you at Shirley Library on Friday, 17 January, or receiving your entries.

Dragon reading at the library

A heartfelt thank you to the staff from the Library Team for their contributions in creating booklists and designing and preparing for the upcoming event and activities.