Christchurch Women’s Hospital, Colombo Street: Picturing Canterbury

Exterior of Christchurch Women's Hospital at 885 Colombo Street with cars parked outside the main entrance. 17 July 1989.

The hospital, initially named St Helen's Hospital, was built in 1952 on a site between Colombo Street and Durham Street North. It served as a replacement for the original St Helen's Hospital, which, since 1907, had operated out of a former hotel building on the corner of Battersea Street and Durham Street, Sydenham. In 1968, following the addition of a new wing, the hospital building was renamed Christchurch Women's Hospital.

Although the hospital building had been considered outdated since the 1980s, it continued to operate until 30 March 2005, when it was closed. The building complex remained abandoned until it was demolished in 2008.

