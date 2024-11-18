Discover Canterbury: Ballantynes’ Fire

On the 18 November 1947 a fire broke out at the Ballantynes department store on the corner of Cashel and Colombo Streets. 41 people lost their lives. This remains the deadliest fire in New Zealand history.

The blaze started in the basement and quickly engulfed the building, resulting in significant loss of life and property. Despite efforts to contain the fire, it took several days to extinguish and demolish the damaged structure.

A commission later found that inadequate fire response and non-compliance with fire regulations contributed to the tragedy. However, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

On 23 November a civic mass funeral was held at Ruru Lawn Cemetery in Bromley. In the aftermath, Ballantynes continued to operate from its undamaged building on Lichfield Street while the main store was rebuilt.

A memorial rose garden was established in Ruru Lawn Cemetery to honor the victims:

Margaret Kathleen Beale, Caroline Sarah Blair, Ruth Lilian Bradbury, Edwin Alexander Brown, Dorothea Lillian Burr, Jane Kinsman Challis, Nellie Elenora Marie Christensen, Violet May Cody, Shirley Dorne Coles, Jean Archibald Dick, Mollie Patricia Diver, Iris Evelyn Elwood, Agnes Ferriter, Mary Sabina Forde, Eileen Joyce Gillard, Claire Aileen Hamilton, Helen Ballantyne Hamilton, Gerald James Hampson, Marie Elizabeth Hampson, Rosalind Hayman, Wilhelmina Hepburn, William John Hudson, Mary Teresa Kelliher, Williard Alan Lawson, Judith Marie Lloyd, John Harold Welsh Lough, Colin Frederick Lovell, William Shaw McKibbin, Mary Margaret McLean, Emma Earle Newton, Vilma Osvath, Kelvin John Rodgers, Mary Catherine Muriel Serra, Jessie Stewart Smith, Arthur Stewart, Mawson Stewart, Joyce Frances Elizabeth Street, Annie Isobel Ward, Kitty Patricia Webb, Bertha Were, and Myrtle Joy Wilby.

