Quiz: Firsts, sunny days, summer sports and ice cream!

February is the month of firsts, sunny days, summer sports and ice cream!! Test your local history knowledge with this quiz.
How many people attended the New Zealand International Exhibition in Hagley Park in 1906-07?
When did the word ‘Facebook’ first appear in New Zealand papers?
In February 1972 New Zealand’s women cricketers achieved their first test victory after how many attempts?
New Zealand had several representatives at the British Empire Games in February 1950. Where were the games held?
In 1939, Millers Department Store in Christchurch, was the first in the South Island to have what?
What year was New Zealand’s longest tunnel, the Lyttelton Road Tunnel, opened?
Apart from cream, egg yolks, ice, sugar, and fruit what other ingredient may have been useful when making ice cream?
Where did the Christchurch Boys High School students have their swimming sports in February 1919?
In 1907, Mrs Lucy Alexander was charged with transacting business in her shop on Oxford Terrace on Sundays. What was she selling at 11 o’clock at night?
Do you remember the big responsibility of being a member of your school patrol? When did School patrols begin in New Zealand?
