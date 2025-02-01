Quiz: Firsts, sunny days, summer sports and ice cream! February is the month of firsts, sunny days, summer sports and ice cream!! Test your local history knowledge with this quiz.

How many people attended the New Zealand International Exhibition in Hagley Park in 1906-07? 20,000 200,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 When did the word 'Facebook' first appear in New Zealand papers? 1901 1924 2004 2011 In February 1972 New Zealand's women cricketers achieved their first test victory after how many attempts? First Tenth 17th attempt 21st attempt New Zealand had several representatives at the British Empire Games in February 1950. Where were the games held? Sydney Birmingham Auckland Vancouver In 1939, Millers Department Store in Christchurch, was the first in the South Island to have what? An escalator A lift A doorman RFID tags What year was New Zealand's longest tunnel, the Lyttelton Road Tunnel, opened? 1894 1964 1973 1984 Apart from cream, egg yolks, ice, sugar, and fruit what other ingredient may have been useful when making ice cream? Sulphuric acid A gentle laxative/purgative A freezing machine All of the above Where did the Christchurch Boys High School students have their swimming sports in February 1919? CBHS School pool Lyttleton Harbour Municipal Baths on Manchester Street Avon River In 1907, Mrs Lucy Alexander was charged with transacting business in her shop on Oxford Terrace on Sundays. What was she selling at 11 o'clock at night? Ice Cream Small goods Alcohol Books Do you remember the big responsibility of being a member of your school patrol? When did School patrols begin in New Zealand? 1900s 1930s 1970s 2000s