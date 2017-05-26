Dorothy Must Die!: The End of Oz

"What did you do with the girl, Princess Ozma?" asked Glinda; and at this question everyone slowly bent forward and listened eagerly for the reply. "I enchanted her," answered Mombi. "In what way?" Inquired Glinda. "I transformed her into -- into -- "Go on!" Glinda said. "To a boy! "―The Marvelous Land of Oz (1904)

Dorothy Must Die! is a young adult fantasy series by Danielle Paige; a new take on The Wizard of Oz, (which itself had many sequels). The End of Oz is the last (4th) book of the series.

I love how this series turns the Dorothy myth around. Dorothy and her cronies have turned BAD; corrupted by power and magic. The ruby slippers, for instance, may have come from a not-so-pro-Oz source...

It's up to another girl, Amy Gumm, to wipe her out. Amy has been plucked from Kansas in a trailer tornado, and flown to Oz by the Revolutionary Order of the Wicked. In this story she is flown on the Yellow Brick road, across the Deadly Desert, with her her boyfriend Nox, and her arch enemy Madison.

Why have they landed in Ev, Kingdom of the Nome King? And why have they ended up at the gates of Princess Langwidere's palace?

Many familiar characters are revived in the series, including Mombi (the Wicked Witch of the North), who first appears in The Marvellous Land of Oz, a book I remember reading in my childhood.

With peer rivalry between the two female protagonists, and the angst of teen relationships, this novel addresses some teen experiences using the realm of fantasy. It's hip, using the kind of language teens speak today and references to recent teen culture (there's a Punk-Goth Munchkin...)

Will Ozma ever be restored to her rightful place on the throne of Oz? Read on...

The End of Oz

by Danielle Paige

Published by HarperCollins New Zealand

ISBN: 9780062660237

