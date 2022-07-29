It’s me, I’m Kate Bush – The Most Wuthering Heights Day ever: Saturday 30 July 2022

What are you doing tomorrow? Want to be Kate Bush? Dress up in red a la Kate's Wuthering Heights vid and come along to The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever on Saturday 30 July. It's Kate Bush's 64th birthday and hence the perfect day to be Cathy/Kate. Oh, and Wuthering Heights' author Emily Bronte was born on 30 July 1818, so it's her 204th birthday.

This is the second time The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever has been done in Christchurch - I was at the first and it was a memorable occasion of frolicing and emo dancing. Check out the Facebook event for all the details. It's on at 11am in the Red Zone on the corner of Avonside Drive and Retreat Road - close to the Gayhurst Bridge. 🎈🎈🎈Follow the red balloons 🎈 🎈🎈for approx 100 metres to find Fellow Wutherers.

Get into the Kate mood with handy instructional videos, or by watching the original.

Kate Bush has been very much in the 2022 zeitgeist, thanks to her song Running up that Hill being integral to the super-popular Netflix show Stranger Things. There's a bit of a publishing boom too, with new books about Kate winging their way to our collection.

There's a fabulous Kate Bush display on Tūhuratanga | Discovery, Level 3, Tūranga that pulls together all these strands - Kate Bush books, Kate Bush music, Wuthering Heights, Stranger Things, and modern dance. Make sure to have a look.

See you on those wily, windy moors of the Red Zone.

