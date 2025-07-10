Literary Top Twelve: My picks of WORD Christchurch Festival 2025

It's that time of year again! When I aspirationally overcommit myself for next month's coming literary feast/fest, WORD Christchurch.

I have taken a look at the programme. I have cracked my knuckles. I have highlighted too many things. Come with me, won't you, as I make a call as to what the highlights will be, and why.

LOST THE PLOT! THE WORD QUIZ NIGHT

Wednesday 27 August, 5.30pm to 7.45PM, Tūranga, Tautoru / TSB Space $15

If you love books and reading and a bit of healthy competitive zeal then there's no better place to be that the Lost the Plot quiz night. Booksellers battle librarians. Readers compete against writers. The winner on the day? Literature, obvs. This year hosted by local poet, Claudia Jardine. Win or lose*, this night is always a fun time.

STATE OF THE NATION'S MEDIA

Friday 29 August, 12noon to 1pm, The Piano, $25/20

However you might feel about "The Media", their role has never been more crucial, nor their position more precarious. The Spinoff’s Toby Manhire, Radio New Zealand's Chief Executive Paul Thompson, The Press’ Kamala Hayman and former Head of Premium for New Zealand Herald Miriyana Alexander come together to check in on the industry, and look at where our media’s at right now and why it still matters for a robust democracy. Chaired by Conan Young.

DIANA WICHTEL: UNREEL

Friday 29 August, 2pm to 3pm, The Piano, $25/20

When I was growing up the arrival of the latest issue of The Listener would invariably be followed by me claiming it and skipping straight to Diana Wichtel's TV review page. She was witty and discerning and she very rarely, if ever, steered me wrong. She joins Steve Braunias for a conversation about her brilliantly funny and nostalgic memoir, Unreel. Hear how the small screen chronicled her life and formed her career as she weaves personal stories of family, love and loss with the evolving world of the telly.



RACHEL PARIS: SEE HOW THEY FALL

Friday 29 August, 4.30pm to 5.30pm, Tūranga, Tautoru / TSB Space, $25/20

I'm going to be honest, I had never heard of this author or her book, See How They Fall, but upon checking it out in the library catalogue and discovering it had nearly 100 holds on it my interest is very much piqued. In my experience if a new book has this many people waiting for it it's probably a ripping good read. Not exactly a scientific way of picking a WORD session but I am at least using data to support my decision-making. Described in the programme as "a page-turner for fans of Liane Moriarty", author Rachel Paris will be in conversation with Morrin Rout.



RISKY WOMEN

Friday 29 August, 8pm to 9.15pm, The Piano, $41/35

This event has become a WORD festival staple and usually sells out, and with good reason. Its lineups of outstanding women are typically challenging, hilarious, inspiring, touching and entertaining in equal measure. This year we'll hear from #MeToo champion Ali Mau, celebrity cook and cookbook author Nici Wickes, beloved broadcaster Susie Ferguson and podcaster and chaplain Petra Bagust. Hosted by Stacey Morrison (Ngāi Tahu, Te Arawa). Another stellar lineup, sure to be another excellent session.

INDIGI-JOY

Saturday 30 August, 12.30pm to 1.30pm, Tūranga, Tautoru / TSB Space, $25/20

Folks, I think I might need this session on a deep, desperate level. Don't know if you've noticed but joy is in short supply, these days what with *gestures hands to indicate everything in the known universe*.

So I am more than ready for this clutch of indigenous writers and artists - Dominic Guerrera (Kaurna, Ngarrindjeri), Ariana Tikao (Kāi Tahu), Juanita Hepi (Kāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngātiwai, Ngāpuhi) and Tina Makereti (Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Rangatahi-Matakore, Pākehā) to point me in the right direction as they kōrero about how they cultivate and communicate joy through their creative practices.

I'D LOVE TO HAVE A BEER WITH DUNCAN

Saturday 30 August, 4.30pm to 5.30pm, Tūranga, Tautoru / TSB Space, $29/25

I have been a fan of Duncan Sarkies since Scarfies, and his darkly comic novel, Two Little Boys. Why wouldn't I want to join him for "a beer and a yarn", as he reads sections from his comic alpaca allegory, Star Gazers? Also, gotta love the retro earworm this event name has given me (Slim Dusty, FTW).



CONFLUENCE

Saturday 30 August, 8pm to 9.30pm, The Piano, Pay what you can afford

Confluence is another of WORD's staple events, a night of indigenous and Pasifika creativity full of life, passion and soul. Expect music and poetry and good vibes. This year Dietrich Soakai hosts with the Judah Band heating up the stage with their soulful grooves. Tune in for the spoken stylings of Dominic Guerrera (Kaurna, Ngarrindjeri), Becky Manawatu (Ngāi Tahu) and more. This is always a good time. Not convinced? Read Arwen's write up of last year's event.

GHOST STORIES: A GHOST ON EVERY CORNER WALKING TOUR

Sunday 31 August, 12pm to 1.30pm, meet at Victoria Square, $36/31

Currently on my to be read pile is Ghostcat's stunning book, Ghosts on Every Corner, and I've already enjoyed the exhibition. Why not make it a trifecta and take a trip down memory lane into pre-quake Ōtautahi with artist Ghostcat, author Reuben Woods and photographer Dave Richards? Fingers crossed for good weather to go with the building nostalgia.



THE PRECIPICE OF POSSIBILITY: THE ART OF THE ESSAY

Sunday 31 August, 12.30pm to 1.30pm, Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū $25/20

I love a good essay. In my opinion it's a form that allows for a lot of flexibility while also offering an opportunity to hone an idea or argument down to a bright and shining point. The best essays balance conviction with creative flare. This session will bring together a group of outstanding writers; 2025 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards winner for

her collection The Chthonic Cycle Una Cruickshank, Tina Makereti (Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Rangatahi-Matakore, Pākehā) and Kate Camp along with Kate de Goldi.



ATHOLL ANDERSON THE WELCOME OF STRANGERS

Sunday 31 August, 6pm to 7pm, The Piano, Pay what you can afford

Once upon a library job or several ago I worked with the Library's Ngā Pounamu Māori collection and Atholl Anderson's books were regularly referred to by me in the process of researching. His work is specific and detailed (and often thoroughly indexed) - terrifically useful for customers and librarians alike. So I'm thrilled that there's a new edition of The The Welcome of Strangers: A History of Southern Maori out and more than happy to hear the man himself talk about it along with fellow Ngāi Tahu historians Michael Stevens (Ngāi Tahu), Te Maire Tau (Ngāi Tahu), and Helen Brown (Ngāi Tahu) in this session which introduces the book to a new generation of readers. Chaired by Ross Calman (Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāi Tahu).



BOOK (FIGHT) CLUB

Sunday 31 August, 7pm to 8.30pm, Cloisters Studio, The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora, $35/$15

Book Fight Club has been a regular event on the Christchurch literary calendar for a while now. It genuinely looks like a very fun time and it's ridiculous that someone with my proclivities (books, humour, men in wrestling outfits...) has not been to one yet. Hosted by El Jaguar (he of the lucha libre mask and athletic onesie), eight books are welcomed into the literati ThunderDome to fight to the death for our entertainment. But first, we need to discuss them like the civilised consumers of culture that we are.

And also...

I promised myself I'd keep myself to an even dozen picks but I feel like I must mention; Iti Noa Ana He Pito Mata - From the Withered tree, a flower blooms, Eden Hore: Central Otago Couture, Catherine Chidgey: The Book of Guilt, The Power of Resilience, Pātaka Kai: Growing Kai Sovereignty, The Romance of Fantasy, and a Book binding workshop delivered by the library's own bindery staff.

Phew. I bit to be getting on with!

*Lose? My team? We'll see...

