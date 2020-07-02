Matariki 2020: Crafts, stories, and more

This year, to help everyone prepare for their Matariki celebrations (Matariki rises, marking the beginning of the new year from 13 July) we created some online resources and shared them via our blog and on social media during June.

In this post we gather all those resources together into one place. Below you'll find digital storytimes, make sheets, and learning resources.

But before you go and look at them please allow us to plug a couple of Matariki events coming up.

We're having a Matariki Whānau Fun Day at Tūranga on Saturday 11 July, 11am to 3pm. We're also having a free screening of Taika Waititi's film, Boy, on Sunday 19 July, 1pm. We'd love to see you there!

Activity book and learning resource

Matariki activity book [4.35MB PDF] Matariki activity book for kids with colouring in and word puzzles.

Learning resource [2.11MB PDF] Learning resource pack for teachers of pupils in Years 1 to 8. Full of practical examples and ideas, this resource can be used to incorporate Matariki into subjects such as art, dance, English, science, social science and social studies.

Craft activities and make sheets

Colouring in

Design a star

Star paper crafts

Other crafts and activities

Videos

Craft videos

Whaea Paula shows us how to make a woven star out of ribbon.

Maatakiwi from Māori Library Services shows us how to make a folded paper star box for Matariki.

Maatakiwi from Māori Library Services shows us how to make a woven cardboard star for Matariki.

Maatakiwi from Māori Library Services shows us how to make a decorated folded star card for Matariki.

Matariki digital storytimes

Whaea Rochelle shares an origin story of the nine stars of Matariki adapted from the work of Professor Rangi Mātāmua.

Whaea Rochelle reads The Little Kiwi's Matariki by Nikki Slade Robinson, published by Duck Creek Press.

Whaea Rochelle reads Ruru's Hāngi by Nikki Slade Robinson, published by Duck Creek Press.

And an extra video that wasn't made by us (full credit to Ngāi Tahu Property) but which we love. Watch Miriama Kamo reading her book The stolen stars of Matariki.

More about Matariki