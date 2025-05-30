Mānawatia a Matariki me Puaka 2025 – Celebrating Matariki and Puaka 2025

Haumanu, Hauora kia manawa tītī – revitalize to a full, enduring health

A line from a Maisey Rika, Tama Waipara song ‘Haumanu’ which embodies our theme for Matariki this year

Join us as we celebrate Matariki and Puaka. This year our theme embraces ideas of self-care, restoration and well-being - important all year round but particularly during the colder months. And with Matariki now a public holiday there's no better time to rest and take care of ourselves and our loved ones!

Te Tau Toru Nui o Matariki: Food, wellbeing, and climate change

This year we begin a new five-year framework in our approach to celebrating the Māori New Year. Te Tau Toru Nui o Matariki comes from by the teachings of Professor Rangi Mātāmua at a series of wānaka of the same name. This new framework aligns to the Maramataka | Māori lunisolar environmental calendar and explores our world through a te Ao Māori lens. While based on traditional mātauranga Māori, Te Tau Toru Nui o Matariki focuses on solutions to present day issues; food sovereignty and food security, overall wellbeing, and climate change being some of the key focus areas.

In the words of Tā Tipene O’Regan, “this is not a conversation we started, rather it is one we have joined.” (Sherwood-O'Regan, 2022)

Put simply these are not new topics for Māori. They are issues our tipuna faced, not in the complexity of today’s conditions, but they were a real concern then as they are now. Understanding and connecting to our environment through aligning to the maramataka was the key. Like our ancestors, knowing how to work with our environment using astronomical indicators and markers is becoming increasingly important for long term sustainability of resources. For this reason, guided by the work of Professor Rangi Mātāmua, each year of the five-year framework aligns to featured stars with key focuses. To that end Te Tau Toru Nui o Matariki begins in 2025 with wellbeing. Featuring Matariki (the mother) the deity of wellbeing and bringing people together, and Rehua (the father) the deity of rongoā medical plants - their union symbolises health, wellbeing, and unity.

Library events

Join with us in events that focus on wellbeing, or just enjoy being together, making something, or enjoying some stories.

Matariki Ngā Pakiwaitara - Bilingual Storytimes: Tūranga 3, 10, 17 & 24 June

Our usual bilingual storytimes for kids with a special Matariki focus.

Ngā Waiata Rongonui with a Matariki twist: Linwood Library 11 June

Join Tuahine Justice as she sings and dances her way through te ao Māori with Ngā Waiata Rongonui with a special Matariki focus.

Matariki dune planting: New Brighton Library, 14 June

Bring your whole whānau along to support our local dunes. Meet in the library for a kōrero with Ranger Jason before heading out to plant. Please bring your own gloves, if you have them. Under 14s must have adult supervision.

Whānau Fun & Wellbeing Day: Tūranga, Saturday 21 June

Join us at our Whānau Fun and Wellbeing Day and foster your creativity and resilience while enjoying some 'me' time exploring stalls to support whānau/family wellbeing including rongoā (Māori herbal medicinal products), health practitioners, Kaimirimiri, plus crafts, games, waiata/songs and storytimes.

Matariki and Puaka ki Rehua Marae Whānau Day: Saturday 28 June

Join Māori Library Services at Rehua Marae on Springfield Road, St Albans for more storytelling, crafts and Matariki activities. Kai/food and craft stalls are available, so there's bound to be something for the whole whānau.

Matariki After School Activity Zones: Various libraries, 3 to 27 June

Join us to design and make shadow pictures, origami star boxes and/or origami stars to celebrate Matariki.

Matariki Wā Kōrero Storytimes: Various libraries, 3 to 25 June

Join us in celebrating the Māori New Year through Matariki-themed stories, song and rhymes.

Library resources

Whether it's craft or special Matariki stories we have resources to help you and your whānau celebrate!