Most Booky Day of the Year: NZ Bookshop Day Saturday 8 October 2022

Tomorrow Saturday 8 October is NZ Bookshop Day. This annual event has been going since 2015, and is a chance to celebrate local booksellers. What's happening in 2022? Booksellers Aotearoa is hosting a nationwide bookmark treasure hunt, 1-8 October 2022. Scorpio Books is offering 20% off each of their Read of the Month titles.

So head along to your local bookshop, have a look, and maybe go home with a book or five.

To celebrate this special day, I've compiled some images of local bookshops in Canterbury Stories

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://canterburystories.nz/node/74117/embed?display=carousel" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/canterburystories.nz\/node\/74117\/embed?display=carousel","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit the site.</a>

Back in the inaugural NZ Bookshop Day in 2015, I wrote about my bookshop feels.

then

East's Bookshop - perfectly centrally located for a browse, saw Jasper Fforde talk there.

Smith's Bookshop on Manchester Street - a cornucopia of books, you could lose yourself for hours in its rambling bookwilderness.

Scorpio - like a platter of temptation. (bought a book about typography called Just my Type)

Book city - by the IRD. I used to go there a lot with my Dad on work lunchtime rambles. The books are still in there if you peer in. (bought a book about Bronzino)

That shop by South City that had loads of Taschen books. (Pierre et Gilles)

The Children's Bookshop - when I was a new Mum, me and my wee girl were always hanging out on Victoria Street. (Mouk)

2015

Scorpio Books, still. The bijoux one in the Re: START, with an occasional foray to Riccarton for the big brother shop. (Bought books by Morrissey, Nick Cave, Jarvis Cocker etc)

Best books - a pop up book store, a fab part of the new Christchurch.

The new Smith's Bookshop at the Tannery in Woolston. (bought High noon for coaches)

Edgeware Paperback Centre. Shelves everywhere, heaving with books. (Bought Gwenda Turner ABC and a Raymond Briggs book)

University Bookshop - oh boy, not just for students. (bought a little book about bookshops)

Comics Compulsion in Papanui - a regular visit now is part of our lives. Comics rule! (Bob the Burger and My Little Pony comics)

Things have changed even since 2015. There's a new Scorpio children's bookshop called Telling Tales, and a bookshop called The Curious Dog at The Colombo. Some places have gone but lo and behold new ones have arrived.

To all the bookshops - and the people who make you tick and hum - your place is the good place. Love your mahi!

Librarians love bookshops

All about NZ Bookshop Day