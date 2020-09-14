Ngā Whāinga: Challenges for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2020 – Kōwhai

During Te wiki o te reo Māori we will be sharing a Māori phrase a day along with suggested activities or challenges inspired by each phrase.

Kia tupu

Kia hua

Kia puāwai To grow

To prosper

To sustain

The flowering kōwhai is a sign to Ngāti Irakehu of Te Pātaka that it is time to prepare the garden beds for planting in early spring. A saying linked to this is ‘I whea rā koe i te ao o te kōwhai? - Where were you when the Kōwhai bloomed?' – meaning where were you when all the hard work was done?

While you can use this saying in a number of situations, its origins come from when the garden beds were being prepared. It’s important to ensure you tend to them so that they can nourish your plants. Christchurch City Libraries support sustainable living, hosting many events during the year where people can come and learn more about living more sustainably. Find out more on our sustainable living page.

Hei mahi – things to do



Start your own compost system

Build a bug hotel to encourage bugs and bees to make your garden your home

Grow bee-friendly plants in your garden

Think of a situation where you can use ‘I whea rā koe i te ao o te kōwhai?’

