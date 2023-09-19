Rāhoroi: Te Wiki o te Reo Māori with Justice

E ngā mana, e ngā kaitiaki pukapuka,

Mihi ki ngā hau e whā, e mihi maioha ana ki a koutou i tēnei rangi mō tō koutou māia i raro i te maru o te kaupapa, ‘kia kaha i te reo Māori.’ Anō nei he rā kua tata ki te wā ka oti i te wiki o te reo Māori, heoi anō inanahi i tīmata te kaupapa ko Māhuru Māori. I tēnei wā e mihi ana ki ngā kura tuarua o Ōtautahi ka tū rātou kei runga i te atamira mō te kapa haka whakataetae o ngā kura tuarua, karawhiua rangatahi mā, ko koutou kia whakanui i ngā mahi a Tāne Rore me Hine Rēhia, kia tū kia oho, kia mataara.

To the four winds and to you all on this day, a huge mihi to you all for your bravery under the umbrella of this week's Kaupapa ‘kia kaha I te reo Māori’. Today brings another day and as we near closer to the end of Māori Language Week, however yesterday we celebrated the beginning of Māhuru Māori which extends for a month-long period utilising and strengthening the reo we already have in our back pūkoro (pocket). At this time, we want to extend a huge mihi and our best wishes to our Secondary kura here in Ōtautahi as they take the stage for the first time in the Town Hall for our Secondary Kapa Haka Regional competition, stand tall, stay alert and stay ready. The link to watch is included so please follow along and give our rangatahi our support!

Today we celebrate two atua who we give thanks to all the time by harvesting the bountiful oasis of their multiple fruitions, these two atua go together like wātakirihi (watercress) and pork bones in a boil up, inseparable is an understatement of these two so when talking about one, you’ll always give thanks to the other in return.

Rongomātāne rāua ko Haumietiketike

Ko Rongomātāne rāua ko Haumietiketike ngā tamariki a Ranginui rāua ko Papatūānuku. Ā muri I te wehenga o rāua matua, I haere a Rongomātāne ki te whenua kia huna ai ia. Ko ia te atua mō te hohou me ngā kai ka tipu kei rō i te whenua. Ko Haumietiketike te atua mō ngā kai ka tipu I te whenua nei, raraua a Haumietiketike ki te whenua nei. Ko ngā hōnore ki a rāua mō ngā hua puta noa ki te ao kia whāngai ngā tangata.

Rongomātāne and Haumietiketike were children of Ranginui and Papatūānuku. After the separation of both of their parents, Rongomātāne took to the land so he could hide. He is the god of peace and of cultivated foods. Haumietiketike is the god of uncultivated foods, he remains on the land. All the honours and praise go to them both for all the fruitions that provide to feed all people.

Maramataka

Tirea – A day for recharging and a day for giving in to our tinana and realigning our focuses and energies back into things that make us feel good. It’s a time to reach out and connect with our loved ones, for our mōkai (pet) owners it’s as simple as doing something small and simple for or with them, even if it’s having a little lunch date at home with them, whatever those small things are make sure you take the time just to be present.

Te waiata, tukuna ki te ao

I tēnei wā, ka whakaaro au i ngā rangatahi ka tū ki runga i te atamira mō te kapa haka whakataetae mō ngā kura. Koia rā he waka kia whakaora ai ngā pūrākau, kia whakaora ai te reo rangatira mai kei ngā ringa, mai ki ngā ārero, Tōku reo tōku ohooho, māpihi maurea whakakaimarihi.

Kei te tūmanako au, kia pai ō tātou nei wīkene, kia haumaru te haere, ki ngā rangatahi kia tū i te atamira, poho kererū ana mātou ki a koutou mahi kia whai atu he ara a Tāne Rore me Hine Rēhia, kia manawa kai roke koutou, kia waiatatia koutou ki o koutou nei tīpuna e noho tonu ana ratōu ki te rangi.

Justice

Kaitakawaenga Māori

Māori Services