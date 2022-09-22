Photos Assemble! Christchurch Photo Hunt 2022

Our annual Photo Hunt kicks off on Saturday 1 October. Today is a good day to start flicking through your photos. This year's theme is Our Stories: Milestones and Moments. This theme encompasses all sorts of images - birthdays, wedding, outings, gigs, special events, and more.

So now is the time to:

Check your old piles of polaroids and printed pics.

Browse your phone for interesting shots.

Get out your digital cameras and see what's hiding on your memory card.

The goal is to create a photographic archive of life and times of Ōtautahi on Canterbury Stories. And you can be part of it!

How to enter:

From Saturday 1 October, take your photo to your local library and we will scan it and return it to you;

Submit your photos online from 1 October;

Upload your images directly to the Discovery Wall during October.

Be in to win

$100 Riverside Market vouchers for the overall winner

$50 Riverside Market vouchers for the People category winner

$50 Riverside Market vouchers for the Places category winner

Check our Photo Hunt page for more info.