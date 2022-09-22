Photos Assemble! Christchurch Photo Hunt 2022

Our annual Photo Hunt kicks off on Saturday 1 October. Today is a good day to start flicking through your photos. This year's theme is Our Stories: Milestones and Moments. This theme encompasses all sorts of images - birthdays, wedding, outings, gigs, special events, and more.
So now is the time to:
- Check your old piles of polaroids and printed pics.
- Browse your phone for interesting shots.
- Get out your digital cameras and see what's hiding on your memory card.
The goal is to create a photographic archive of life and times of Ōtautahi on Canterbury Stories. And you can be part of it!
How to enter:
- From Saturday 1 October, take your photo to your local library and we will scan it and return it to you;
- Submit your photos online from 1 October;
- Upload your images directly to the Discovery Wall during October.
Be in to win
- $100 Riverside Market vouchers for the overall winner
- $50 Riverside Market vouchers for the People category winner
- $50 Riverside Market vouchers for the Places category winner
Check our Photo Hunt page for more info.