Planned route of northern motorway: Picturing Canterbury

Planned route of northern motorway. Christchurch Star Archive. In copyright. CCL-StarP-04410A.

Aerial view showing the planned route of the northern motorway from Belfast towards the central city. 5 July 1966.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

