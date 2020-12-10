Podcast – Pets and family violence

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Threats or actual harm committed against pets can be a means of control in family violence situations, with research showing that victims can delay leaving relationships out of fear for the safety of their pets. Talking us through this issue are Gwenda Kendrew (Aviva Families), Nik Taylor (University of Canterbury) and Julie Chapman (Pet Refuge).

Part I: Links between cruelty to animals and violence towards humans; pet ownership in NZ; family harm in NZ; findings from 2018 Women’s Refuge research

Part II: Abuse carried out against pets - physical and emotional; short- and longer-term impacts on this abuse on pets, victims and children during and after leaving the relationship; costs associated with caring for pets; the potential of animal-assisted therapy to break the cycle of violence

Part III: Barriers which can prevent victims bringing their pets when they leave a relationship; what can be done about these barriers; need for training for students and professionals in veterinary, social work and human services

