Discover Canterbury: Orana Park

A vision of a world-class wildlife park ignited the creation of the South Island Zoological Society in 1970. This dream was realised six years later with the grand opening of Orana Park, now known as Orana Wildlife Park, Christchurch's own drive-through open range zoo adventure.

On 10 September 1976 the first animals arrived at the park from Australia - 18 lions including 6 cubs, 2 tiger cubs, 2 donkeys, 2 camels, 2 water buffalo, and 2 Shetland ponies. And on 25 September 1976, the park roared into life, officially opening to the public at 10am. Four hours later, a queue of cars stretched 7km along McLeans Island waiting to visit the park.

Orana's main drawcard upon opening was the groundbreaking drive-through Lion Reserve, the first and only of its kind in New Zealand. Whilst the thrilling adventure ceased in 1995, the park's Lion Encounter now offers a modern twist on this iconic experience.

Orana Wildlife Park embarked on an exciting journey in 1981 with the opening of the African Plains. Visitors were thrilled to encounter majestic zebras and oryx roaming freely from across water moats, creating an authentic savannah experience. Just a few years later, in 1984, Orana established the South Island's first kiwi house. This commitment to native wildlife has seen over 20 kiwi successfully reintroduced into the wild.

The adventure continued in 1988 with the expansion of the African Plains exhibit, introducing towering giraffes. A new Reptile House also opened its doors, showcasing fascinating creatures from around the world. That same year, Orana welcomed its first cheetahs, marking the beginning of a successful conservation programme for this iconic species which has seen 24 cats raised to adulthood thus far. 1990 saw the opening of a restaurant as part of the African Plains.

The park underwent a significant transformation in 1995, bidding farewell to the beloved drive-through experience. While this change was bittersweet, it paved the way for new and exciting encounters. A walk-through native bird aviary, completed in 1994, offered visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of New Zealand's feathered friends.

A major milestone arrived in 1999 with the birth of New Zealand's first rhino calf. Breeding rhinos in captivity is incredibly challenging, so this achievement was a testament to Orana's dedication to conservation. The park has since celebrated the births of two more rhino calves.

Orana's commitment to protecting endangered species continued with the creation of a habitat for Sumatran tigers in 2006. In 2014, visitors were captivated by the opening of New Zealand's largest Tasmanian devil habitat. And in 2015, the park unveiled its most ambitious project to date: the $6 million Great Ape Centre, home to New Zealand's only gorillas.

Today, Orana Wildlife Park which is managed by the registered charity Orana Wildlife Trust, actively participates in 39 zoo-based breeding programmes, working alongside international organisations to safeguard threatened species. As a privately operated zoo, Orana relies on the generous support of visitors and donors to continue its vital conservation work.

Do you have any photographs from trips to Orana Wildlife Park? We'd love for you to contribute to our collection via the Discovery Wall website.

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://canterburystories.nz/node/99132/embed?display=slideshow" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/canterburystories.nz\/node\/99132\/embed?display=slideshow","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit Orana Wildlife Park.</a>

Discover Canterbury

Discover Canterbury is a fortnightly blog post promoting beautiful, interesting, weird, and wonderful digital content from our Canterbury Stories and Discovery Wall collections.

Read Discover Canterbury posts.

Explore local images and share your photos