Leaf Eating Dog: Picturing Canterbury

Contributor's note: “The title of the photo is Leaf Eating Dog. This image has fit the theme because this is my dog and I feel at home with it. The sky is clear and blue. That makes me feel safe. I took this photo at my house. This makes me safe because I can have fun with my dog and not worry about catching COVID-19." 26 April 2020.

This image comes from a 'Bubble Photography Competition' collection

