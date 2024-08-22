Leaf Eating Dog: Picturing Canterbury

by
Leaf Eating Dog. In copyright. CCL-DW-120091.

Contributor's note: “The title of the photo is Leaf Eating Dog. This image has fit the theme because this is my dog and I feel at home with it. The sky is clear and blue. That makes me feel safe. I took this photo at my house. This makes me safe because I can have fun with my dog and not worry about catching COVID-19." 26 April 2020.

This image comes from a ‘Bubble Photography Competition’ collection donated by c.

Share your memories of household pets. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of household pets? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos

Add a comment

More by simonccl

Fatma Ali bringing out the cake: Picturing Canterbury

Walker family at zoo: Picturing Canterbury

Dr Chris Jones: Picturing Canterbury

Discover New Posts

Fatma Ali bringing out the cake: Picturing Canterbury

Walker family at zoo: Picturing Canterbury

QUIZ: Chinese in Aotearoa New Zealand

Add a comment to: Leaf Eating Dog: Picturing Canterbury

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi