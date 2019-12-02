Podcast – Same sex parents

Christchurch City Libraries hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Same-sex couples wanting children will likely face many emotional and legal hurdles as they navigate the complexities of surrogacy, egg or sperm donation, adoption, etc. Same-sex parents Chris Hunter and Sara Epperson, and researcher Nicola Surtees, share their journeys and experiences.

  • Part I: Different ways that same-sex couples can become parents; impossibility of capturing statistics
  • Part II: Challenges facing same-sex couples wanting to become parents: conception; how to find a surrogate or donor; emotional and ethical decisions e.g. anonymous donor or friend? What role, if any, will surrogate/donor play in the children's lives?; legal challenges e.g. birth certificates and passports; stigma and discrimination; costs e.g. lawyers and IVF
  • Part III: Suggestions for normalising all kinds of familial relationships including in schools; research findings about children of heterosexual and same-sex parents

 

Transcript of the show

Non-fiction titles

Catalogue record for Journey to same-sex parenthoodCatalogue record for Girlish: Growning up in a lesbian homeCatalogue record for Times x two: Two women in love and the happy family they madeCatalogue record for Does this baby make me look straight?Catalogue record for She looks just like youCatalogue record for Family pride: What LGBT families show know about Navigating Home, School, and Safety in Their NeighborhoodsCatalogue record for Labour of love

Watch online

Access video: Rocking the cradle - Gay parentingAccess Video: Two dads, two momsAccess video: Between friends and familykanopy: That's a family!kanopy: Gayby baby

Books for kids

Catalogue record for LGBT familiesCatalogue record for My two momsCatalogue record for My two dadsCatalogue record for Heather has two mommiesCatalogue record for The girl with two dadsCatalogue record for Stella brings the familyCatalogue record for This is my familyCatalogue record for Love makes a familyCatalogue record for Building my family

Find out more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries