Podcast – Same sex parents

Christchurch City Libraries hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Same-sex couples wanting children will likely face many emotional and legal hurdles as they navigate the complexities of surrogacy, egg or sperm donation, adoption, etc. Same-sex parents Chris Hunter and Sara Epperson, and researcher Nicola Surtees, share their journeys and experiences.

Part I: Different ways that same-sex couples can become parents; impossibility of capturing statistics

Part II: Challenges facing same-sex couples wanting to become parents: conception; how to find a surrogate or donor; emotional and ethical decisions e.g. anonymous donor or friend? What role, if any, will surrogate/donor play in the children's lives?; legal challenges e.g. birth certificates and passports; stigma and discrimination; costs e.g. lawyers and IVF

Part III: Suggestions for normalising all kinds of familial relationships including in schools; research findings about children of heterosexual and same-sex parents

