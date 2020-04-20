Podcast – The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and learning through play

The United Nations tells us that, “For the SDGs to be reached, everyone needs to do their part." So today we talk about initiatives which use transformative learning through play to encourage people to engage with and live out the Sustainable Development Goals.

Guests: James Bishop (Koru (Hong Kong), facilitator of SDG Game), Sophia White (Toitū Envirocare) and Bridget Williams (Bead and Proceed).

Part I: Introducing the SDGs and 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

Part II: Initiatives which encourage engagement with SDGs; pedagogy of play and engaging with SDGs; benefits of transformative learning; business case for engaging with SDGs; importance of working with corporates to understand and adopt the SDGs; New Zealand and the SDGs globally

Part III: How to gain ongoing commitment to the SDGs; measuring impact; play as especially powerful for learning; what will we need to achieve SDGs by 2030?; importance of everyone getting involved

