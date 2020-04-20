Podcast – The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and learning through play

The United Nations tells us that, “For the SDGs to be reached, everyone needs to do their part." So today we talk about initiatives which use transformative learning through play to encourage people to engage with and live out the Sustainable Development Goals.
Guests: James Bishop (Koru (Hong Kong), facilitator of SDG Game), Sophia White (Toitū Envirocare) and Bridget Williams (Bead and Proceed).

Part I: Introducing the SDGs and 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development
Part II: Initiatives which encourage engagement with SDGs; pedagogy of play and engaging with SDGs; benefits of transformative learning; business case for engaging with SDGs; importance of working with corporates to understand and adopt the SDGs; New Zealand and the SDGs globally
Part III: How to gain ongoing commitment to the SDGs; measuring impact; play as especially powerful for learning; what will we need to achieve SDGs by 2030?; importance of everyone getting involved

Transcript - SDGs and learning through play

Find more

Catalogue record for Necessary evil: How to fix finance by saving human rightsCatalogue record for A world of three zeroesCatalogue record for The age of sustainable developmentCatalogue record for The breakthrough challengeCatalogue record for Limits to growthCatalogue record for A careful revolutionCatalogue record for Green citiesCatalogue record for Counting the Hidden Costs of Doing Business (streaming video)Catalogue record for Living the change (streaming video)Catalogue record for No one is too small to make a differenceCatalogue record for Rise & resist: How to change the worldCatalogue record for Being the change Catalogue record for Sustainable agriculture

The show is also available on the following platforms:

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries