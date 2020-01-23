Queuing at Lancaster Park for Canterbury-Lions tickets: Picturing Canterbury

Kevin Cole, 16, Darryl Edwards, 16, and Lance Mitchell, 17, sitting outside Lancaster Park queuing to get the best tickets for the rugby match between Canterbury and the British Lions. 19 June 1971.

The three teenagers arrived at Lancaster Park at 8:55am that morning to purchase their tickets. Around 53,000 people attended the match which was held later in the day. The match was remembered for its physical violence from players on both teams. The Lions beat Canterbury 14-3.

