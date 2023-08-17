The Art of Winning with Dan Carter: WORD Christchurch Festival 2023

Dan Carter will be joining writer and journalist Duncan Greive for a discussion about life and leadership at the Christchurch Town Hall Tuesday 22nd August at 6pm. Find out more and book now.

I have a confession to make. I didn't know who Dan Carter was a couple of weeks ago, and naively assumed he was a local author. I have been in New Zealand for about four years and clearly still have a lot to learn about Kiwi culture.

I don't really have an excuse, except I'm a tennis fan, not a rugby one. I can name the majority of the top 100 ATP tennis players, but not a single All Black. I see this as a learning opportunity, and have quickly done a little background research. One thing that stood out to me was that Dan played for the All Blacks during two of their World Cup wins, in 2011 and 2015, which lends his book The Art of Winning its appropriate title.

Sometimes it is good going to an event without any expectations or preconceived ideas, as you have an wonderfully open mind to go in with. I have no idea of Dan's personality or public image, and only a rudimentary knowledge of his sporting achievements, so I will just see in front of me a man talking to a crowd of people about his experiences in life.

What interests me most about his talk is the notion of empowering yourself and becoming a leader in whatever field you excel at. This is something we can all benefit from, whether it is sports, music, writing, art or other creative endeavours. I’m looking forward to hearing what he has to share.

