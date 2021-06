Quiz: Matariki and Astronomy This month's quiz looks at Matariki and the cosmos.

Where is the Ngā Pounamu Māori collection located in Christchurch City Libraries? Dewey number 398 In community libraries In community libraries and on Tuakiri/Level 2 in Tūranga In Tūranga

What and where is Tīrama Mai? A place in Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland A new lighting festival in Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland A new lighting festival in Ōtautahi / Christchurch A town in the North Island

What is Matariki? A star cluster A constellation A moon A place

Who wrote the book “Matariki: Star of the year”? Rangi Matamua Sharon Holt Libby Hakaraia Melanie Drewery

When Matariki becomes a new public holiday in 2022 how many public holidays will we have annually in Aotearoa/ New Zealand (excluding your region’s anniversary day)? 6 7 10 11

Where can you find poems submitted by the public, about what Matariki means to them? Google Canterbury Stories Christchurch City Libraries catalogue In a book

The Canterbury Astronomical Society is currently located where? The Arts Centre Cathedral Square West Melton New Brighton

When was the telescope in the Observatory in the Arts Centre (formerly Canterbury College) gifted to the College? 1880 1896 1900 1891

The photo of Clive Rowe at the top of this quiz is from which collection held by Christchurch City Libraries? The Christchurch Star Archive The Press on microfilm Archives New Zealand The catalogue

The Māori lunar calendar is known as ... Rākaunui Maramataka Whiro Rona

