QUIZ: The Court Theatre

by

To celebrate the opening of the new Court Theatre building on Gloucester Street we look back at the history of the theatre.

Quiz: The Court Theatre

Take our quiz and test what you know about Christchurch's Court Theatre.

How many theatres will the Court Theatre (opening in May 2025) have?
Mark Hadlow, well known actor, has starred in many Court Theatre productions. In which country was Mark born?
From 1976 to 2011 the Court Theatre was situated in:
The comedy company that performs late-night comedy show Scared Scriptless at the Court Theatre in Christchurch are called the:
In 1990 a photograph appeared in the Christchurch Star newspaper showing a group of actors posing in front of a willow tree on the banks of the Ōtākaro Avon River. What was the title of the play they were promoting?
What was the first performance to be staged at the Court Theatre?
The first comedy production at the Court Theatre was:
Several decades ago an unusual visitor attended a performance at the Court Theatre. The “visitor” was:
In what year did the Court Theatre open?
On 13 December 1978 the Court Theatre reached a significant milestone. What was it?
If you require an alternate submission method, please contact us.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This information will be submitted via email. .

Find out more

Add a comment

More by cclstaff

Unearth the Avant-Garde: Thursday 8 May 6pm at Tūranga

Anzac Day 2025: Services and events in Christchurch

QUIZ: Anzac Day

Discover New Posts

Aranui Primary School class photograph: Picturing Canterbury

Anzac Day Ceremony 2013: Picturing Canterbury

Easter celebrations at Halswell Quarry Park

Add a comment to: QUIZ: The Court Theatre

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi