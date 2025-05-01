To celebrate the opening of the new Court Theatre building on Gloucester Street we look back at the history of the theatre.
Quiz: The Court Theatre
Take our quiz and test what you know about Christchurch's Court Theatre.
To celebrate the opening of the new Court Theatre building on Gloucester Street we look back at the history of the theatre.
Take our quiz and test what you know about Christchurch's Court Theatre.
Powered by BiblioCommons.
BiblioWeb: webapp08 Version 4.26.1 Last updated 2025/04/27 08:23
Add a comment to: QUIZ: The Court Theatre